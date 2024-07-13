Jamie Borthwick for Strictly Come Dancing?

Jamie Borthwick has signed up for 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 30-year-old actor - who has played Jay Brown on 'EastEnders' for the past 18 years - wowed 'Strictly' bosses so much during last year's Christmas special that they signed him up for the main show.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Although an 'EastEnders' actor is on 'Strictly' every year, this is the first time a performer on the festive special has gone directly into the competition.

"Producers and viewers were blown away by Jamie’s dancing.

"It’s not clear yet whether he will take a break from the soap or if he’ll juggle dance rehearsals with doing scenes for the soap."

It was previously claimed that Danny Cipriani is also being lined up for the new series of 'Strictly', after he impressed producers when he danced with Jowita Przystal on the Christmas special.

A source told TV Biz: “Danny proved he had the moves in the one-off special and 'Strictly' would love to have him back.

“It was an experience he enjoyed and Danny’s family and friends have been pushing him to say yes.

“Danny’s got 'Bear Hunt' on Netflix out next year so he’s free and able to take part. He’s coming back to the UK for a face-to-face meeting.”

It was also recently reported 'Homes Under the Hammer' host Martin Roberts has been offered a deal to take part.

A source told The Daily Star newspaper: "Martin is just waiting to sign his contract. It'll be a dream come true for him - and a delight for viewers."

And, Martin hinted at the news at the recent TRIC awards.

He told the newspaper: "I'm like a Ninja Mutant Hero Turtle - I just eat pizzas. Domino's Mighty Meat. I'm the stomach of Domino's, not the face of it.

"I should worry about what I eat because I had a health scare. I need to look after myself better.

"And certainly if I get this TV show later in the year. I'll have to get super fit."

A BBC spokesperson refused to confirm any casting reports.

They simply said: “We don’t comment on speculation.”