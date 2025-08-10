Jamie Borthwick has been urged to undergo awareness training” following his EastEnders suspension.

Jamie Borthwick urged to undergo awareness training amid EastEnders return

The 31-year-old actor is set to return to the BBC soap after a three-month suspension for using a disability slur, describing the people of Blackpool as “absolute m********s”, while there for last year’s Strictly Come Dancing live show.

And, amid his return to the soap, disability charity Scope has called for him to undergo training.

The charity’s Dr Shani Dhanda told The Sun on Sunday: “What shocked me most about this story is the character Jamie plays in the show often appears alongside another character called Janet who has Down syndrome. His character was even her stepdad at one point.

He didn’t say the word directly to a disabled person, but even still language is so important.”

And, Paul Galley, leader of Blackpool Council’s Tories, said “I am today publicly inviting Jamie to return to Blackpool with me - to meet members of our community, hear first-hand how his words caused hurt, and apologise in person.

“The BBC lifting his suspension without any visible act of contrition beyond a statement sends a worrying message celebrities can offend, apologise, and carry on without real consequence.”

A BBC spokesperson said: “Whilst we do not comment on any individual matter, each case is always considered on its own facts.

“We are very clear on our expectations that inappropriate behaviour and language will not be tolerated.”

Jamie apologised for the incident in July, saying: “I am deeply sorry for any offence and upset my words and actions have caused.

“It is no excuse, but I did not fully understand the derogatory term I used and its meaning. That is on me completely. Now I am aware, I am deeply embarrassed to have used the term and directed it in the way I did. It was wrong.

“When I made the video, I was excited and caught up in the moment. Again, that is no excuse. But my regrettable actions are not a true reflection of my views, or who I am.

“I enjoyed every minute of my time in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom and the town itself.

"The people of Blackpool have always been amazing with the Strictly crew, dancers and cast members. I know they will be again for this year’s show and those in years to come. I am truly sorry.”