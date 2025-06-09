Jamie Laing says his and his wife Sophie Habboo's sex life became "clinical" when they started trying for a baby.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo launch NearlyParents podcast

The 36-year-old TV personality and Sophie, 30, announced they are expecting their first child earlier this month, and now Jamie has revealed that the pressure to try and conceive changed how he performed in the bedroom.

The former Made in Chelsea star explained on his and Sophie's NearlyParents podcast: "I found it complicated. I don't know why I found it complicated. I just found it complicated at that moment.

"It was a tricky time. I think lots of men probably go through that. They find it complicated to perform, because when you're first doing it, you're like, 'Oh my God, this is quite an intense moment.' I found, anyway.

"So then when you when you even start trying for it, I didn't realise how clinical the whole thing is.

"As soon as we started trying, it was like, 'OK, we've got to go clinical like, this isn't like sexy time.'

"Nothing about it was sexy, nothing about it was cute, nothing about it was romantic. And every single one of my friends that I've spoken to, I would say 99 per cent of my friends have said it all.

"They were like, 'Dude, you're basically used as some sort of funnel.' That's the grossest way. There's nothing sexy about it."

Jamie admits it was like a switch went off in his head when he knew he was having sex to create a baby as opposed to doing it for enjoyment with Sophie.

He explained: "As soon as I started to give it a go, and you're like, 'Right. We're gonna try for babies,' something changed in my head [and] then my body closed off.

“I don't know what happened in my head. Something clicked off. It was weird, and I've spoken to a lot of my friends, that happened to them as well.

"And then it became almost like PTSD in my whole mind, that this couldn't happen as soon as we're like, 'We're doing this.'

"It's scary. So, this thing goes on, which I think happens with a lot of different people, when they're trying for it."

Jamie and Sophie have renamed their podcast from NewlyWeds to NearlyParents to reflect their journey to parenthood.

In a statement, Sophie said: “I’m so excited for this next chapter of our podcast and of our lives!

"I feel like NewlyWeds has always been about sharing the real, messy, and wonderful parts of our relationship, and now we get to do the same as we start our family.

"It feels so special to bring our listeners along for the ride.”

Jamie added: “I can’t wait to share this chapter of our lives with you - and to have a whole new bunch of hilarious stories to share!

"NearlyParents is going to be all about the ups, the downs, and the in-betweens of not only becoming parents but how we also navigate everything life throws at us in between!”