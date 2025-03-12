Jamie Laing didn't tell anyone about his crippling anxiety because he feared it might end his career.

Jamie Laing is running from London to Salford

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star struggled with his mental health during his 20s, and Jamie even feared that it might've brought his burgeoning TV career to a premature end.

Jamie, 36, told the Metro newspaper: "In my 20s, I really suffered badly with anxiety, I mean, like crippling, crippling anxiety, and I never told anyone.

"I just kept it inside because I was scared and nervous and worried.

"I thought I would lose my job if I told someone because I was meant to be this sort of happy-go-lucky, outgoing person."

Jamie is now determined to support people going through similar struggles.

The Radio 1 presenter is taking on a mammoth marathon challenge - which will see him run from London to Salford - over five days to raise money for Comic Relief.

He said: "I really want to raise as much money as possible.

"For me, it's like, great that I've done the run, great this and that - but raising that money is all I want to do."

Despite his enthusiasm, Jamie has recently been dealing with some training injuries.

The TV star revealed: "Shin splints are not great, and my hip feels like it's about to fall off."

However, Jamie is trying to ignore the pain and focus on his overarching ambition of raising money for a good cause.

He said: "It doesn't matter if my body hurts.

"There are all these people suffering with their mental health and loneliness and things like this.

"It's like lava flowing through towns and villages throughout the UK.

"So, if people can get through that, I can definitely get through this."

'Radio 1's Ultra Marathon Man: With Jamie Laing For Red Nose Day' will air live on BBC Radio 1 from Monday (17.03.25).