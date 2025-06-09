Jamie Laing threatened to leave Sophie Habboo while she was pregnant.

The loved-up couple recently announced that they're expecting their first child together, but Jamie admits that he threatened to leave his wife, because he failed to understand her pregnancy struggles.

Sophie, 30, said on the Nearly Parents podcast: "Jamie was like, 'Oh you're just milking it, you fake all your hormones, there's no such thing'. He went, 'Oh you're just faking all of this.'"

Jamie now admits that he didn't understand what Sophie was dealing with.

Sophie - who married Jamie in 2023 - recalled: "We are leaving and I feel really sick this day and Jamie gets his camera out and goes, 'I'm going to vlog today'. Like on my Sunday that I'm about to vomit all day long.

"And what happened was Jamie sits down and he goes, 'I'm going to call my friends and ask them what I should do about this. Because I'm going to have to leave you. I'm going to leave you because you're just so unbearable right now.'"

Jamie conceded that he was completely ignorant, and he now regrets his behaviour.

The former 'Made in Chelsea' star said: "The amount of people who are going to call me an a******. Just a caveat to add - I had no idea the emotional journey that you go on, how your body changes.

"I just didn't understand the extreme things that go on and since having read stuff on Instagram, I am awe of what you go through. The hormone change is wild."

Meanwhile, Jamie admitted earlier this year that he'd like to have "loads" of kids with Sophie.

He told The Times newspaper: "I was really scared about kids. It's something you can't control. Sophie would then carry a baby, all these different things that I can't control and, 'Oh God, what happens if this happen or that happens?'

"But I saw a clip on Instagram where someone said, 'The best thing I ever had is being called dad.' I was like, 'Oh, wouldn't that be cool?' So now I'm so down for it. I would like to have loads."