Jamie Laing admitted he wanted to put his “head in front of a train” when first dealing with his debilitating health condition.

Jamie Laing's tinnitus terror

The 36-year-old podcaster – whose wife Sophie Habboo, 30, is pregnant with their first child – has suffered with tinnitus for years and admitted that it has taken a toll on him.

According to the NHS, tinnitus is the name for hearing noises, often ringing, buzzing or whooshing, that do not come from an outside source.

Jamie told The i: “My tinnitus is, unfortunately, forever. It started about when I was 27 and it’s a debilitating issue.

“I basically hear constant ringing in my ears. For some people, it can go away because it can be down to an ear infection or anxiety, but mine is due to hearing loss.

“When it first starts, you just want to really put your head in front of a train, then you realise that you have to just live with it. Once you accept that’s just part of your makeup, you can get through it.”

Jamie previously spoke about how “debilitating” the condition is and how he has not known silence since he first started suffering with tinnitus eight years ago.

He told rnid.org.uk: “The very first time I ever heard tinnitus, I woke up one morning and got out of bed, and I could hear a whooshing, ringing noise. I was looking around, thinking ‘where is this noise coming from?’ Then it suddenly dawned on me that it was inside my own mind, inside my head.

“That, for anyone who’s ever experienced tinnitus, is a really scary moment.

“So, I went to an audiologist and the audiologist said ‘yes, you have tinnitus and it’s for life.’ And I sat on my sofa, and I just thought ‘this can’t be happening right now.’

“You can’t imagine how debilitating it is. There’s no more silence. So, you think you’re never going to sleep again. You think you’re never going to be able to be hearing anything again, apart from this ringing – and that’s a pretty scary place to be.”