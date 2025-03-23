Jamie Redknapp wants to try acting.

The 51-year-old retired footballer would love to land a role in Apple TV's soccer series 'Ted Lasso' but also admitted he's unsure if he's got the talent to carry it off.

He told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "It’s a great show. Hannah Waddingham is great. It’s got the feel-good factor. But like I say, do what you’re good at, and I’m not sure I’m good at that.

"People have seen me on telly, if I was good I’m sure I would’ve had the call.

"Dad did 'EastEnders' once – maybe I could get a spot in the pub?”

But Jamie has no interest in taking part in a family reality show with wife Frida and their three-year-old son Rapha.

He insisted: “That wouldn’t be for me – or Frida.”

However, fans will get to see Jamie's "true self" in 'A League of their Own: The Rally', in which he teamed up with comic Alan Carr to drive across Europe in a race against other favourite faces from the sporting panel quiz.

He said: “One of my favourite moments was me and Alan singing 'Return of the Mack'. There’s a lot of guilty pleasure music – there was a bit of Taylor Swift.

"It’s like being on 'Big Brother', you can’t hide your true self. You can’t help singing away. We started off cool with hip hop, and then on to Taylor. Then 'Bang Bang' with Jessie J. It was good fun.”

And Jamie wasn't too impressed by a prank played on him by Alan.

He said: “I had to ring up and book a table in a restaurant and Alan was telling me a few swear words to say instead of the right ones. That didn’t go down too well.”

But he didn't bear a grudge and Jamie and his pal enjoyed a "romantic" moment together.

He said: “We did a romantic photo in front of the Eiffel Tower. Alan was pretty happy to do that. I was the one pushing Alan to eat spaghetti with me, rather than the other way round. It was my idea. It was very romantic.”