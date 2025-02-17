Jamie Theakston has credited his Heart Breakfast listeners with saving his life.

Jamie Theakston credits fans with saving his life

The 54-year-old radio presenter was diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer in October 2024 after listeners to his show noticed some changes to his voice.

He told The Times newspaper: 'There were a couple of listeners who said, ''You really need to get it checked'', and I guess in many ways that sort of saved my life, without being too dramatic about it."

Speaking about his shock diagnosis, he said: "The doctor said, 'We'll do a laryngoscopy,' and then he said, 'Oh yeah, that looks like cancer.' I just couldn't believe it.

"I'd fully anticipated he would say, 'Oh well, look, we'll give you some antibiotics.' But he said, 'We need to get you scanned now'."

Laryngeal cancer is a type of cancer that affects the larynx (voice box).

Jamie underwent three surgeries and was given the all-clear in January.

During his show last week, Jamie shared a call from a cancer survivor, who was diagnosed last year.

She told him: "I went and got it checked out. And the doctor was like "I don't think it is, but we'll just quickly pass you through'. And I mean, the NHS are fantastic.

"Everything happened so quickly it was like dizziness, because it was all the hospital appointments, and got diagnosed beginning of August with early-stage breast cancer.

"I had two operations and then I got the all clear. So, it's really important to get it checked as soon as you find anything."