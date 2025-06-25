Jamie Theakston admitted his cancer battle made him unsure about his future in his TRIC Awards speech.

Jamie Theakston was a winner at the TRIC Awards

The 54-year-old broadcaster was diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer - which affects the larynx (voice box) that helps people to breathe and speak - in September 2024, and he announced in January that he is "cancer-free".

But the star made the heart-breaking admission about not knowing how his cancer would affect the rest of his life in his acceptance speech, when he picked up the Best Radio Show gong for his and Amanda Holden's Heart Breakfast radio show on Tuesday (24.06.25).

Beginning his remarks with a joke aimed at his co-host for not being at the ceremony in Grosvenor House, London, Jamie said: "Thank you very much!

"As you know my co-host can't stand to be in the limelight so you have me and it's a pleasure to be here.

"There has been times in the past 12 months where I haven't known where I was gonna be never mind on this stage so I really appreciate it.

"We last won this 10 years ago so I'll see you in 10 years."

Jamie - who has sons Sidney, 17, and Kit, 16, with his wife Sophie Siegle - previously said he hopes his experience of overcoming cancer will make him a "better person".

Asked by television presenter Davina McCall, 57, what he is "looking forward to" now his cancer ordeal is behind him, Jamie said on her 'Begin Again' podcast in May: "Just the rest of my life ...

"I hope it will make me be a better parent, a better broadcaster. It certainly feels like it makes me a better person."

Jamie also revealed he initially kept his then-possible cancer diagnosis a secret from Sophie for weeks so they could enjoy their family trip to Japan.

The star - who explained to Davina that he underwent emergency scans before they jetted off on their trip - said: "I didn't tell anyone.

"At that stage, I thought, well, it might not be cancer. So there's no point really in saying anything.

"I just tried to suppress it. All I could think was, it's probably not."

After the biopsy results confirmed he had cancer, Jamie told Sophie.

He said: "I then had to go home and tell my wife. She was distraught.

"I went on holiday with this in the back of my mind, We had a fantastic time - but obviously, this was there in the background."

And Jamie then had to tell his children - which was incredibly hard for him to do.

He said: "I had to explain to them that I was going to be fine, but they were too young to understand.

"When you say you've got cancer to a 14-year-old, they think you're going to die.

"My youngest son had been with me when I was told my mum had died of cancer, so he knew what it meant."