Jamie Theakston has been diagnosed with cancer.

Jamie Theakston has been diagnosed with laryngeal cancer

The Heart Radio DJ revealed on Instagram that a biopsy from a recent operation has confirmed that he has stage 1 Laryngeal cancer.

He declared that his "prognosis is very positive" but confirmed that he will be stepping away from the breakfast show he hosts alongside Amanda Holden for the next month.

Jamie, 53, posted on the social media site: "So... I have cancer... but the cancer doesn't have me! The prognosis is very positive and I'm hoping to be back with you in October.

"Until then, I've been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda. Huge thanks to them and all the Global Family who have been unbelievably supportive.

"Be thankful for this day, and when I see you next, I'll have a great story to tell... Jamie x."

Amanda announced the news on air on Tuesday (17.09.24) morning and also sent a message of support to the broadcaster on her Instagram page.

She posted: "Our wonderful @jamie.theakston has been diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer. His prognosis is very good and he has an incredible team around him.

"Jamie. We love and miss you and look forward to seeing you very soon. With @sophietheakstonjewellery, your gorgeous boys, Us and the entire nation with you... YOU WILL GET THROUGH THIS."

The former 'Top of the Pops' host revealed that he underwent the operation to remove the lesion from his vocal chords earlier this month after listeners had noticed a difference in his voice.

He posted at the time: "Sooo – a few of you listeners have noticed my voice hasn't sounded right these past few weeks – I've got you to thank... got it checked.

"Doctors found a lesion on my vocal chords which I've had removed this weekend.

"Thanks for all the kind messages – should be back on my feet soon."

Theakston has presented the Heart breakfast show for the past 19 years – with Amanda joining him in 2019 – and a host of celebrities have sent messages of support.

His former co-presenter and Spice Girl Emma Bunton commented: "Love you to bits."

Former 'Countdown' presenter Carol Vorderman added: "Sending best Jamie. Thank goodness your listeners spotted the change in your voice, all found early and you'll be back keeping everyone happy very soon."