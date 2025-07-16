Jane Horrocks is returning to her comedy roots with a "very silly" role.

Jane Horrocks has been cast in Here We Go

The 61-year-old Absolutely Fabulous actress has been cast in the upcoming third series of BBC sitcom Here We Go, which marks her first high profile TV role since 2022's Bloods.

She has been cast as new character Ethel Ticehurst, and the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column reports she shares a scene with Alison Steadman's character Sue Jessop.

A source said: "Jane has gone back to her comedy roots for this role.

"She stars in an episode that centres around a game of Uno that gets very heated indeed. It's all very silly and a lot of fun."

Meanwhile, it's said show bosses are excited to see how she resonates with viewers.

The insider added: "Producers are over the moon they got Jane to join the cast. Getting a comedy legend on board can only be a good thing."

Here We Go was created by Tom Basden (After Life), who stars as Robin in the show while also serving as writer and executive producer.

Speaking about the new series, he teased to the BBC: "I love making this show. I really enjoy coming up with ideas for the Jessops.

"My favourite part of the process is when the cast read the scripts as we have a big readthrough together, and everyone sees what we've got in store for the next series.

"We really have such a great time filming the show. We're all on set together because of the way it's shot.

"We're often shooting quite long scenes or sequences which means everyone's there all day, and we have a huge amount of fun."

Meanwhile, Alison praised Tom's writing and the "warmth and fun" the show brings to viewers.

She addeD: "Well it’s the wonderful stuff that Tom writes, you just never know what he’s going to come up with. He’s just brilliant.

"I just love the series because it’s so much fun.

"With the world the way it is, just to be able to switch off and actually find a bit of warmth and fun in the world is very important, and I think that’s what Tom gives us with the series."