Jane McDonald appears set to host The British Soap Awards again this year

The 61-year-old star replaced Phillip Schofield at the 2023 bash - which sees the country's best-loved soaps and its stars honoured - and is reportedly lined up to oversee proceedings again as the ceremony returns this summer following a year's hiatus in 2024.

A source told The Sun: "The soaps are as popular as ever and currently delivering some brilliant must-see TV so fans can expect a night to remember when The British Soap Awards returns.

"The British Soap Awards were hugely missed by everyone last year, it's the biggest night in the soap calendar so there's great excitement it's back."

It has already been a dramatic year in the soaps, with the BBC's 'EastEnders' marking its 40th anniversary with a explosion at the Queen Vic that killed off popular character Martin Fowler (James Bye) and ITV rivals 'Coronation Street' and 'Emmerdale' also featuring stunts that have shattered the lives of characters.

It was revealed last year that The British Soap Awards would be returning in 2025, with an insider confirming that the show was in the "early stages" of planning and that Jane had "impressed" executives with her hosting abilities.

"It’s still very early stages, so there’s been no conversations about a host or location as yet, but execs and viewers were impressed with Jane as the host last year."