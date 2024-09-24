Jane McDonald will "never get over" the death of her fiance Eddie Rothe.

Jane McDonald was engaged to Eddie Rothe but he passed away in 2021

The 61-year-old singer - who was initially married to Henrik Brixen from 1998 until 2003 - struck up a relationship with The Searchers drummer Eddie in 2008 but he passed away in 2021 at the age of 67 following a battle with lung cancer and she often finds herself at a loss now.

She told Best magazine: "You never get over it – I’m not going to lie and say ‘Oh yes I’m fine,’ because I’m not. You go through stages – you’re angry. All your plans are gone. You thought you were going to grow old together but… And remember I had Ed and my mother gone within two years – and you think –‘what do I do now?’"

But the 'Loose Women' legend - who previously announced that she had got her best friend and backing singer Sue Ravey to move in with her - is not looking for love right now because she is enjoying the "freedom" she now has.

She said: "Why on earth would I want to do that? Let’s say it’s not top of my list! I have a freedom which I’ve never known before now. I think a lot of women who are widowed find this. You think, I’m going shopping, I’m going to stay in bed and read until four. I’m enjoying being on my own. I’m not saying I’m never going to date again – you don’t know what’s round the corner – that’s the exciting part of life isn’t it?"

Jane - who first found fame as a singer on the BBC docusoap 'The Cruise' and has remained a regular face on British television since - is grateful that she could "throw herself" back into work with her 'With All My Love' tour and new book 'Let The Light In'.

She said: "I was blessed in a way that I had my career – I could say I’m going to throw myself into this, I’m off to Japan! I was lucky. But what I want to put across is there’s no rule book."