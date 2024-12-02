Jane Moore asked her daughters if they had "disowned" her after she exited 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' but was reassured she had done herself proud.

Former I'm A Celeb contestant Jane Moore

The 'Loose Women' panellist - who was nicknamed 'Jungle Jane' - was first to be booted out of camp last Friday (29.11.24), and the 62-year-old journalist has revealed she asked daughters Ellie and Grace for reassurance she didn't' embarrass herself in camp.

Appearing on 'Loose Women' on Monday (02.12.24), she said: "When I came out of the camp, Ellie and Grace, my daughters, were waiting for me, and I just basically said, 'Am I still your mother, or have you disowned me?'

"And they said, 'No, you did brilliantly,' and that's all I needed to hear."

Jane spent 15 days in camp alongside 11 other stars, including Coleen Rooney, 38, 'Coronation Street' star Alan Halsall, 42, and BBC Radio 1 presenter Melvin Odoom, 44, and she admitted it felt as though she "really lucked out" with her campmates.

She said: "I think I really lucked out this year because I got such a nice group of people, and there wasn't a single person in there that irritated me - which as you all know is very, very rare - and I'm missing them already.

"I'm in the hotel waiting for them to come out, and I'm having a lovely time with their friends and family."

Before her exit, she was criticised for calling former boxer Barry McMcGuigan and Danny Jones' decision to put her on washing-up duty "sexist" and "ageist" after they, as camp leaders, assigned her that role despite her telling the 38-year-old McFly star that she did not want to do it.

Jane said: "By the end of week one, I was completely physically and mentally exhausted, so when there was a change of leaders, I said to Danny can you make sure I don't do the washing up because actually, it's the most physically demanding job in camp.

"They didn't hear me say that, so they gave me the washing up."

With only a few days before the final this Sunday (08.12.24), Jane is rooting for Coleen - the wife of retired England footballer Wayne Rooney - to win.

She said: "I now call her Col. She's brilliant.

"She's very quiet, quite reserved, so I thought in the camp, I'll just quietly get to know her, let her come out of her shell a bit.

"She is such a grafter."