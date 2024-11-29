Jane Moore could appear in a 'Loose Women' special from the 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' camp.

Jane Moore is competing on the ITV show

The 62-year-old TV star and GK Barry, her 'Loose Women' co-star, are both being lined-up by ITV to appear in a 25-hour 'Talkathon' from the jungle, as the talk-show prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary and raise funds for Britain Get Talking charities.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Everyone is backing them to stay in Australia but the team is really keen to find a way that they can somehow be involved in the Talkathon, whilst hopefully continuing their adventure in camp.

"It would be the perfect addition to the show’s 25th year celebrations.

"Jane is one of the original Loose Women and was in the first ever episode. Plus, GK is the same age as the show! Everything is crossed."

Britain Get Talking is ITV's Mental Wellness campaign, and money raised from the 'Talkathon' will go to charitable causes.

Meanwhile, Jane previously revealed that her 'Loose Women' co-stars encouraged her to join 'I'm a Celebrity'.

The TV star shared: "I’m apprehensive about being away from home, being isolated and away from my phone and laptop – but actually, this is also the very thing I am looking forward to. I have never done a reality show before and I’ve always said when we talk about these things on 'Loose Women' that this programme would be the one. I like an adventure and it appeals to me.

"In fact, my 'Loose Women' colleagues have been saying to me for so many years to do 'I’m A Celebrity', telling me: ‘You would love it’. Linda Robson said she would go back in a heartbeat, and I think they will be thrilled when they find out that I am finally taking their advice and the leap."