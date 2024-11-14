Jane Moore's 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' experience has already taken an awkward turn after her parachute jump went wrong.

Jane Moore hasn't had the best start to I'm A Celebrity

The 'Loose Women' star was taking part in a new challenge to kick off her time on the ITV reality show, with producers scrapping the typical Walk The Plank opener for a 'Snakes and Leaders' race to camp.

As reported by MailOnline, Jane - who has been grouped with Danny Jones, Tulisa Contostavlos, Dean McCullough and Oti Mabuse - had to jump from a helicopter over Byron Bay.

The 62-year-old presenter didn't have the best time though, as the wind blew her off course and she ended up quarter of a mile down the beach in the middle of some holiday makers.

Meanwhile, the second group - made up of Coleen Rooney, Melvin Odoom, Barry McGuigan, GK Barry and Alan Halsall - were on a beach, dealing with blazing heat.

Thankfully, Jane was unharmed, but it's not the best start with bosses shaking things up with a "terrifying and exhilarating" new opening to the show.

An insider told the outlet: "The new challenge promises to be one of the most exciting ever as some of the campmates will truly be put to the ultimate test before they enter camp which they won't be expecting.

"It won't be an easy ride into camp for the celebrities this year, bosses are pulling out all the stops to ensure the show has a spectacular launch that viewers won't want to miss."

The game will see the celebrities paired up to compete against fellow campmates to make it over the finish line into the jungle camp.

The duo that win 'Snakes and Leaders' will become the first leaders of the camp, meaning they can run things as they want, and will be exempt from chores.

They'll also get to settle into the Leaders' Lodge, compete with comfortable beds - including mattresses, duvets and pillows - and shelter from the elements.