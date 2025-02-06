Janet Street-Porter has insisted that 'Loose Women' is "not going anywhere".

The 78-year-old broadcast legend has been a panellist on ITV's lunchtime chat show since 2011 and following its 25th anniversary celebrations, she has claimed that the programme will be on air for many years to come.

Following her show at the Sands End Arts and Community Centre in London on Wednesday (05.02.25), she told a fan: "Loose Women' is great. It's not going anywhere."

Speculation about the future of multiple ITV shows has been rife due to the channel announcing it is altering it's soap schedule this week with 'Emmerdale' and 'Coronation Street' effectively losing an episode a week under the new "soaps power hour" scheduling from Monday to Friday, January 2026.

Janet returned to her hometown of Fulham to present 'An Evening with Janet Street-Porter, where she spoke about her life growing up in West London.

Throughout her varied career, Janet has worked as a television producer, editor and was appointed CBE in 2016 for services to journalism and broadcasting.

But she insisted that her achievements are down to "hard work" more than good luck, and "making loads of money" was never a real motivation for her.

She said: "Work as hard as you possibly can, because no one is going to do you a favour. Luck doesn't come into it. I've only got to where I got by working really, really hard.

"I ended up editing a national newspaper and people would go 'How has she achieved that?' I didn't complete my degree, and anyway, my degree was in architecture, not literature. It's because I worked really, really hard.

"Also, as a boss, when I was a boss, I was capable of running big teams of people because I was good at delegating and not thinking that I could do it all, and listening to other people's point of view. If I didn't agree, I wouldn't do what they were suggesting, and I still don't. I still do what I want, because nine times out of 10, my way is the right way.

"I was very ambitious at 10, I wasn't that different than I am now.

"I was lucky in that I knew what I wanted. I was never interested in making loads of money, I just wanted to have an idea and see it through to fruition."