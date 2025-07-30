Janet Street-Porter is set to take time off from Loose Women because she is having knee replacement surgery for a second time.

Janet Street-Porter on Loose Women

The 78-year-old broadcaster and journalist has previously taken time away from the ITV daytime show for knee and hip operations in 2018 and 2024 respectively and confirmed that she will be having another knee operation.

Janet told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: "I've got a lot to say about how pensioners get talked about.

"There are things about getting older that are annoying. I had a hip replacement last year, sailed through that, got back to work.

"Before that, I'd had a knee replacement... and now I've got to have another knee replacement.

"I get annoyed that my body isn't bionic.

"In my 20s and 30s, I was fit, and then I over-exercised. I overdid it, and the result has been my joints [have worn out].

"Saying to people of my generation, 'Listen, if you can walk and get a newspaper, that's good enough.' For f***'* sake, stop counting steps."

Meanwhile, the star also revealed that she does not want a funeral when she passes away.

Janet shared: "I can't be a**** with a funeral.

"When I'm dead, I'm dead. And hopefully, I'm upstairs, not downstairs.

"Just burn me, incinerate me, do what you like.

"In my will, I've set aside some money for a party, not some po-faced memorial service."

Before Janet's first knee replacement surgery in 2018, she ignored the advice of doctors to have the operation and kept putting it off because she did not want to take time off doing Loose Women - a show she loves.

The star - who has featured as a panellist on the programme since 2011 - explained: "I had those operations where they hoover out all the gravel that’s in your joints, arthroscopy, I had that a couple of times.

"A year ago, I was supposed to have this operation, but I like doing this show and I didn’t want to take time off. I’ve only ever had a serious operation once, which was when I broke my leg climbing in the Highlands. Actually, I drove myself to hospital."

And Janet told her Loose Women co-panellists Ruth Langsford, Katie Piper, Brenda Edwards and Coleen Nolan in an October 2024 episode that she feels "mentally much better" as a result of having a new hip.

Janet said: "It was really depressing me, I lost weight through the stress of it, I wasn't eating very much. I was a complete mega misery-wad and my normal misery face.

"Now it is up to me to really try to stick to physio and do all these exercises. Sleeping is not that easy, but mentally I've come out better.

"I took the decision five days ago to stop the heavy-duty painkillers because otherwise you are cocooned.

"Last week I went to my house in Whitstable and had two sets of physio, I'm putting myself in the hands of professionals, but you know me, I'm stubborn. But I've got to do the exercises."