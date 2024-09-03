Janette Manrara admits it's been "difficult" planning for Aljaz Skorjanec's 'Strictly Come Dancing' return.

The loved up couple - who welcomed daughter Lyra into the world in July 2023 - have been trying to get their life in order as Aljaz prepares to return to the BBC Latin and ballroom competition after first stepping away in 2022, while they have no immediate family nearby with her loved ones in Miami, and her husband's in Slovenia.

She told OK! magazine: "It's very difficult. We have no one to help, so it's all about future planning as much as possible. It's a massive juggle.

"Right now, Aljaz and I are trying to figure out how we're going to make it work with him being back on 'Strictly' full time.

"His schedule is basically seven days a week and the hours are here, there and everywhere."

Janette - who was a pro on the show from 2013 to 2021 - understands the challenges of the programme even without doing it as a parent.

She added: "I know how hard it is doing 'Strictly', let alone doing it when you're a parent.

"Lyra goes to nursery a couple of days a week, but planning childcare when Aljaz and I are both working and she is not in nursery can be very complicated; especially when we have no family around to help."

And she explained that their daughter's happiness and comfort is their priority.

She said: "I'm planning every inch of our lives for the next few months.

"The most important thing is that she is comfortable and happy. I don't want her to miss mummy or daddy too much in the midst of the madness."

Meanwhile, Janette admitted seeing her husband back in rehearsals has given her a reminder of why she fell for him in the first place.

She gushed: "Now that he's gone back on 'Strictly' we're not dancing together.

"So he sends me videos of rehearsals and what they're doing. And I'm like, 'I fancy you all over again!' "