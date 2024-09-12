Janette Manrara and Fleur East returning to Strictly It Takes Two

Janette Manrara and Fleur East are returning to front ‘Strictly It Takes Two’.

The ex ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star, 40, and the former ‘The X Factor’ star, 36, are heading back to host BBC Two's 'Strictly Come Dancing' companion show - which will kick off on 6.30pm on Monday September 23 - after they took over the reins from Rylan Clark, 35, last year.

Both 'It Takes Two' and the star-studded BBC One Latin and ballroom contest are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

Speaking about returning to the show, Janette said: "Oh my gosh, 20 years of 'Strictly Come Dancing' and 20 years of 'It Takes Two', two shows that make people smile throughout the most exciting time of the year.

"I am absolutely privileged to host ‘It Takes Two’ alongside Fleur.

"She's such an amazing partner to do this with. And, I mean, 'Strictly Come Dancing' is the best TV show on telly.

"As a dancer myself, knowing the level of appreciation it gets from the audience and fans is so humbling.

"So for me to be back on 'It Takes Two', talking about dancing and the couples and their experiences, is incredible. I’m so happy."

Fleur has promised there will be "more mayhem" on this year's 'It Takes Two'.

When asked what will make the upcoming series "extra special", she said: "More mayhem, more digging into all the information, as much as we can get to you before the Saturday night shows.

"We love it as fans of the show as well, so we'll try to get you as much backstage action as we can."

This year's 'Strictly' will feature celebrities such as former footballer Paul Merson, 56, reality star Tasha Ghouri, 26, and JLS star J.B. Gill.

Audiences can watch 'Strictly it Takes Two' every weekday at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.