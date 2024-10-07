Janette Manrara is “so happy” to see her husband Aljaž Škorjanec back on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

The 40-year-old TV star – who tied the knot with Aljaž, 34, in 2017 and has Lyra, 15 months, with him – is thrilled that her husband is back to his duties as a professional on the BBC Latin and ballroom show after five years away and even “got emotional” when she saw him dance with ‘Love Island’ star Tasha Ghouri.

Speaking on the ‘Monday Mile’ podcast, she told host Aimee Fuller: “I’m so happy he's back, I think the whole country is. He’s back where he belongs. He shines on that dance floor. He loves to teach.

"It was amazing to watch him, and I was there at the live show.

“After he finished his dance with Tasha, I got teary-eyed, I got emotional, it was just so beautiful to see him back doing what he loves.”

Janette – who also served as a professional on the competition but now hosts the show’s spin-off series ‘Strictly: It Takes Two’ – admitted that she struggled in her first year as a professional, especially because her husband went on to win with model Abbey Clancey in 2013 while she ended up thinking she was a “complete failure” at the job.

She said: “It was hard, because obviously it was my first year ever on Strictly, and Aljaž’s first year on 'Strictly', he was dancing with Abbey Clancy, and I was dancing with Julien MacDonald. Julien MacDonald and I were in the dance off every single week for four weeks until we got eliminated.

“And then Aljaž went on to win it with Abby and it was so hard for me emotionally, because I obviously wanted to do a good job and impress a new country, a new audience of people, new co-workers that I had never really worked with before. I just felt like I was a complete failure, like I didn't do a good job, I didn't belong there, I thought I don't deserve this job.”