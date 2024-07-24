Janette Manrara says Aljaz Skorjanec will "make so many people smile" on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Janette Manrara sends sweet message to Aljaz Skorjanec

The 40-year-old dancer - who appeared on seven series of the BBC Latin and ballroom competition as a professional until 2020 - has posted a message of support for her husband as he returns to the show this week after a two-year hiatus.

The couple have been working together on Donahey's Dancing With The Stars Weekends this summer, and she's grateful to have performed with him before his big moment.

She wrote on Instagram: "I got to dance w/ you one last time before simply enjoying watching you dance every weekend w/ Lyra. My heart was full doing what I love most w/ you by my side.

"Good luck for the series my Bučko. It all kicks off today! How exciting! You will make so many people smile.

"I will cherish our moment on the dance floor together deeply until the next time we dance together once again. But for now… #keepdancing I love you."

'Strictly' is currently under fire, with dancers Graziano Di Prima and Giovanni Pernice both leaving the series following allegations about their behaviour in training.

Pernice has denied "any accusations of abusive or threatening behaviour", while Di Prima was axed amid reports of alleged misconduct relating to how he treated his 2023 dance partner Zara McDermott.

The dancer has since admitted he "deeply regrets" the events that led to his departure.

Janette's representative responded after her 2019 partner Will Bayley claimed there was "no duty of care" when he injured his ankle trying to perfect a risky move, despite not wanting "to do the jump".

The Paraylypian told The Sun: “We practiced a few times and I was really careful. But then Janette said my jump was ‘rubbish’ and I needed to smile more and go for it and show a bit of passion.

“I was really determined, so I went for it and smiled at the camera. When I landed I just had the most horrific pain. I still have flashbacks now."

He claimed Janette was "under a lot of pressure by the bosses", adding : "She was a passionate teacher and she was part of the decision to do the jump. I feel she could have protected me more, but I didn't have an issue with her."

In response, a spokesperson for the dancer said: "Janette had a great time dancing with Will and one of her favourite moments on the show was doing their contemporary couples choice.

"Her celebrity partner's safety and enjoyment was always the priority throughout her time on Strictly. Janette has never received any complaints and has maintained friendships with all her partners, including Will."