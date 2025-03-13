Jason Isaacs has confirmed his full-frontal scene in ‘The White Lotus’ season three was achieved with the use of a prosthetic.

Jason Isaacs has confirmed his full-frontal scene in ‘The White Lotus’ season three was achieved with the use of a prosthetic

The 60-year-old actor, best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in ‘Harry Potter’, made headlines following the fourth episode of the hit HBO series, in which his character, Tim Ratliff, inadvertently exposes himself to his family when his robe slips open.

It was a scene that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the season, with viewers debating whether Jason had bared all or if a prosthetic was used.

The incident prompts shocked reactions from Tim’s youngest children in the show – Piper, played by Sarah Catherine Hook, 33, and Lochlan, portrayed by 21-year-old Sam Nivola.

Speculation over the authenticity of the scene has now been put to rest by Sarah and Sam, who confirmed in an interview with TV Insider Jason used a prosthetic.

Sarah joked: “I kinda forgot about that. There's so much that happens... and I blacked out.”

Sam added: “But that wasn’t his real penis.”

Sarah agreed, saying: “It was a prosthetic... it was really funny, and he was very excited to do it. I think he took pride in the prosthetic. He gave that guy a nice shot.”

Sam recalled Jason arrived on set that morning and announced enthusiastically: “It's my fake d*** scene today!”

Jason himself later commented on the moment in an interview, suggesting ‘The White Lotus’ creator, Mike White, 53, aimed to address the historical imbalance in screen nudity.

He was quoted by Decider saying: “He’s trying to right the balance of how many naked women I’ve seen growing up on every television show and film. Nudity is the thing.

“He uses it sometimes for comedy, sometimes for sex, sometimes for manipulation.

“It’s a good TV moment.”