Jason Manford has criticised a hotel for reselling his pre-booked room.

The TV comic, 44, who is currently touring the UK and Ireland with his show A Manford All Seasons, arrived at the Village Hotel in Bournemouth late one evening to discover that the two rooms he had booked for himself and fellow comedian Steve Edge, 45, were no longer both available and only one remained. Telling fans on social media how he was then forced to share with a friend after the chain’s policy left guests without accommodation, Jason hit out: “That’s not on, that is not on.”

In a video posted to Instagram, Jason added: “So we got to our hotel tonight in Bournemouth and it’s fully booked. We were like, ‘Fine. So that’s good, well done you.’

“They went, ‘No, no, as in like without you’. So me and Steve, obviously we’re in separate rooms. And then we just discovered that basically if it’s fully booked it means that you have to share.”

Despite finding humour in the situation, he criticised the hotel’s policy of reselling booked rooms. Laughing, Jason said: “I mean we spent all day together. Oh, well, at least we’ve got a nice view of the car park!”

He added: “I’ve heard of aeroplanes doing it, but I’ve never known in 25 years of touring a hotel doing it.”

While he and Steve were able to make do with the remaining room, Jason highlighted that other guests were not as lucky.

He said: “Village Hotel, just beware, if you are booking and it’s a busy day in a busy city, you could... I mean, we’re lucky (our booking) was two rooms because that fella coming behind us – a doctor as well– and no room for him.

“He just had to walk out, and there’s no rooms anywhere in Bournemouth tonight.”

Jason then filmed the two single beds in the room and joked: “So we’ve managed to make best of our situation. But that poor doctor, maybe we could get a little... I think he could sleep on the floor! Yeah, he’ll be alright. Anyway, good night.”

In a separate post on X, Jason wrote: “What’s your minimum expectation when you book a room at @Villagehotelsup? Staff were lovely but policy stinks!”

The situation continued the next day when the hotel’s manager contacted him asking for the video to be removed but he refused.

Speaking in another Instagram video, Jason said: “They asked me to take the video down, politely, but I’m not going to because I think it’s important that people know that this is happening.

“What if it was a wedding or you had kids with you or a million other situations that were much more serious than mine? It’s wrong, fundamentally it’s wrong.”

He added his frustration was with the policy, not the hotel workers, saying: “The staff were great, it’s just a ridiculous policy.”