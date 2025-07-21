Jason Sudeikis’ character will be tested like never before in the new series of Ted Lasso.

Apple have revealed the fourth season of the hit show is in production, again featuring the 48-year-old actor as the titular American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team – whose owner secretly hopes his inexperience will lead it to failure but instead is led to glory by optimistic Ted.

A new blurb for the show says about the plot of its return: “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team.

“Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

Production on Ted Lasso Season 4 has begun in Kansas City, with additional filming scheduled to take place in London, according to a statement from Apple TV+.

The new season marks a return to the hit sports comedy series, which debuted on the platform in 2020 and concluded its third season in 2023.

Jason will reprise his role as the title character and will also serve as executive producer.

Returning alongside him are original cast members Hannah Waddingham, 49, Juno Temple, 35, Brett Goldstein, 44, Brendan Hunt, 51, and 63-year-old Jeremy Swift.

Apple confirmed all the stars will appear in the upcoming season.

New additions to the cast include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely.

While character details are being kept under wraps, it has been confirmed that Grant, 13, will take over the role of Henry Lasso, Ted’s son.

Behind the scenes, Jack Burditt joins Season 4 as an executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+.

Alongside Jason, executive producers include Brendan, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel. Brett is also attached to write and executive produce with Leanne Bowen.

Bill Lawrence returns as executive producer via Doozer Productions, alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. Sara Walker and Phoebe Walsh are co-executive producers and writers on the new season, with Sasha Garron serving as co-producer.

Julia Lindon is credited as a writer and Dylan Marron as story editor.

Ted Lasso is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

The series was originally developed by Jason, Bill, Joe, and Brendan, and is based on characters from NBC Sports.

During its run, Ted Lasso earned 61 Emmy nominations and won 13 awards, including back-to-back wins for best comedy series and acting awards for both Jason and Brett.