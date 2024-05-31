Jay Blades has cancelled a planned festival appearance in the wake of his uncle’s murder and marriage collapse.

‘The Repair Shop’ host, 54, was left reeling by the killing of his uncle Richard Brathwaite, 72, who he revealed last month had been killed – a week before his fitness instructor wife Lisa Zbozen, 43, announced the end of their short-lived marriage.

His appearance at the Hay literary festival on Thursday (30.05.24) was axed as he continues to take time out after the traumas.

A statement from Jay’s team said: “We wanted to confirm that as Jay Blades continues to take time out, he won’t be attending the session as advertised at this year’s Hay Festival.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment that this may have caused and we hope you enjoy the rest of the festival.”

The festival confirmed ticket holders will be refunded.

Jay had been due to speak to journalist Sarfraz Manzoor, 52, at the Hay event in Wales about his book ‘Life Lessons: Wisdom and Wit from Life’s Ups and Downs’, which is filled with his inspirational tales about making the best of life.

Jay said last month he’d be taking a break from social media after the death of his uncle, and earlier this month, Jay’s wife Lisa announced the end of their brief marriage, after the couple got married at a beachfront villa in Barbados in November 2022.

Filming on the new series of the BBC’s ‘Repair Shop’ at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Chichester, West Sussex, has started without Jay.

His uncle Richard was stabbed to death on a quiet north London street in March, with the Old Bailey hearing it followed a “long-running” neighbour dispute.

Lisa said when she walked out on Jay their 18-month marriage had “just got worse and worse”, until she “grabbed a bag of a few things and I left”.

She added in an emotional social media post on 2 May: “I have been quiet until now, but the papers seem to be picking up this story, but some parts have been definitely missed, so it’s forced my hand... this was the whole post on a private forum: I don’t know how to say this because it’s still really raw.

“I probably should be really angry but I’m just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now. I don’t think I’ve ever cried so much.

“I wanted my husband to love me and keep me safe, and I would love him right back, but it just got worse and worse, until I grabbed a bag of a few things and I just left.

“Anyway, That's why there’s been no new workouts.”