Jay Blades charged with two counts of rape

West Mercia Police confirmed the charges against the 55-year-old Repair Shop star and revealed he will appear in court next Wednesday (13.08.25).

A spokesperson told The Sun newspaper: “Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape.

“He is due to appear at Telford magistrates’ court on 13 August 2025.”

Jay is also currently awaiting trial on a separate charge of controlling and coercive behaviour against estranged wife Lisa-Marie Zbozen.

He pled not guilty to the charge – relating to the period between January 1, 2023 and September 12, 2024 - at a court hearing last October.

Gym instructor Lisa, who married Blades in Barbados in 2022, announced their split via Instagram last year.

She wrote: “I will admit I’m crying as I type this as I can’t believe this is even real. I hope you don’t mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life as I’m currently in a spare room with a few essentials. I don’t know what else to say.

“The world got the best parts of my husband and over time, I got a whole lot of everything else.

“No matter how bad it got I still apologised and still tried to fix it, because I loved my husband, very much.

“I just hope that by saying something, it will save it from happening to someone else in the future or make someone else feel brave enough to speak up.

“Because, whoever you are, whatever your status, nothing gives you the right to put your hands on another person.

All my love, a very broken, Lisa-Marie x.”

Jay was previously married to his ex-wife Jade. The pair, who split up in 2015, share daughter Zola together.