Jay Blades lands new Channel 5 series

The 'Repair Shop' host, 54, is set to explore a string of stately homes in what will be the latest instalment of his line of factual programmes, after he presented ‘East End Through Time’, ‘The Midlands Through Time’ and the recently released ‘West End Through Time’.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s TV Biz column: “Jay will probably always be best known for ‘The Repair Shop’, but he has really carved out a groove as a historian for Channel 5.

“Whilst the East End and Midlands series had an autobiographical flavour as they explored Jay’s roots, later series have shown him flex to areas beyond his own patch.

“The format is really gathering pace and viewers love it. It really could run and run, with Jay exploring every corner of the UK and beyond.”

The TV star gushed about the programmes, and added he loves to “delve into” the history of the places he visits.

He said: “I love these series, uncovering eye-opening, surprising and extraordinary facts about where we live. There is so much history to delve into.”

This news comes following the breakdown of Jay's marriage to Lisa Marie Zbozen - who he wed in November 2022 - and the passing of his uncle Richard Brathwaite, who was stabbed to death on a north London street in March.

As a result of this, the TV host - who has presented ‘The Repair Shop’ since 2017 - opted to sit out of filming his beloved programme for a period of time, but he is expected to front a spin-off to the show called ‘The Repair Shop on the Road’, which will travel across Britain to revive guests’ broken treasures.

A TV insider told the publication: “This is a great vote of confidence in ‘The Repair Shop’ presenter, even if it does see the limelight shift from him somewhat in this spin-off.

“It’s also another sign of just how successful the show has become in the seven years it’s been on our screens.”

The source added that the show - which is expected to go into production later this year - will put “less emphasis on frontman Jay”, and “more on the supporting team of restorers” from the ‘The Repair Shop’ team.