Jeff Brazier has remembered Jade Goody as the "greatest mother imaginable", 16 years on from her death.

The 45-year-old presenter has sons Bobby, 21, and 20-year-old Freddy with the late 'Big Brother' legend - who died on Mother's Day in March 2009 at the age of 27 following a battle with cervical cancer - and took to social media on late on Mother's Day (30.03.25) to insist just how "cruel" it was that she never got to see her children grow up.

He wrote on Instagram: "Firstly to the greatest mother imaginable to be cruelly denied the privilege of seeing her children long into adulthood. Anyone taken from loved ones is sorely missed but I’d have to admit we have needed you ever since and still do to this day."

The 'This Morning' star - who is now married to Kate Dwyer - recalled that taking on the job of a single father was "too big" for him and thanked the women around him for helping him bring the boys up.

He said: "It was too big a job for me alone but thankfully we have a strong dependable village around us. My Mum and Auntie Leslie were there for us in every way especially those early days and beyond. It’s hard to imagine coping without them.

"My wife Kate and I can be really proud of how we’ve grown and risen to the challenges. She’s the first person i confide in when i need to figure something out or vent and her support has been a constant throughout.

"The Godmum’s, Jades friends, have been a constant source of time, love and comfort always checking in, going above and beyond.

"Happy Mother’s Day to Kate’s Mum Debbie and Kate’s Auntie Lisa. They have been amazing with Bob and Fred but I’m particularly grateful for our memories of Safari how they kindly welcomed us in to their Christmas plans for the last 11 years making a difficult time feel special.

"My friends Dawn, Chantelle and Karen deserve a massive Happy Mothers Day too. Invaluable support, each of them have given my children so much over the years."

"It’s a team game parenting so Happy Mother’s Day to the hero’s that have picked us up, carried us, and continued to hold us in mind."