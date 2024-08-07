Jeff Brazier wants to spend as much time with his son while he still can.

Jeff Brazier will appear on Celebrity Race Across the World with his son Freddie

The 45-year-old TV star has sons Bobby, 21, and Freddie, 19, with his late 'Big Brother' legend Jade Goody - who died in 2009 at the age of 27 following a battle with cervical cancer - and is aware that his youngest will want to move out at some point, so decided to sign up for 'Celebrity Race Across the World' so they could "make memories" together.

He told The Daily Star newspaper's HOTTV column: "I wanted to take part because the travel element is an absolute privilege, but also to share it with my son and to be able to make those memories.

"He's not a child anymore, he's a young adult. I feel like at some point he's going to move out and I'll lose him. So, I guess I'm just trying to squeeze every last bit out of him that I can."

The father-and-son duo will go on a globetrotting adventure across South America alongside a host of other famous faces, including former 'Loose Women' panellist Kelly Brook, who will be teaming up with her husband Jeremy Parisi as they attempt to be the fastest to travel from Brazil to Chile, all without stepping on a plane.

They will face competition from actor Kola Bokinni - who is best known for playing Richmond AFC captain Isaac McAdoo in 'Ted Lasso' - and his cousin Mary Ellen, and Scott Mills and his now-husband Sam Vaughan, who filmed the show before they got married last month.

The second celebrity version of the show will see the couples begin the race in Belem - the gateway to the Amazon in north Brazil - and pass through five checkpoints across the length of South America before a dash to the finish line in the Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile.

'Celebrity Race Across the World' will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Wednesday 14 July.