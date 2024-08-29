Jeff Brazier's experience of losing his dad helped his family to cope with Jade Goody's death.

Jeff Brazier lost his dad when he was just nine years old

The 45-year-old TV star was just nine years old when his dad, Stephen Faldo, passed away, and he believes that experience helped him and his sons - Bobby, 21, and Freddie, 19 - to cope with Jade's death.

Jeff said on 'Celebrity Race Across The World': "My experience in childhood probably really lent into how I've parented Bobby and Freddy.

"My mum, probably against everyone's opinions decided to have me even though she was only 15-years-old so I'm forever grateful for that.

"I didn't ever have the company of my biological dad, he died when I was nine. I always obviously regret never meeting him, so when it came to me being a dad I was always going to make sure that they had the experience of me that I would have liked to have had from him."

Jeff recently admitted that he "doubled down" on his parental responsibilities after Jade passed away.

The reality TV star died from cervical cancer in March 2009, aged 27, and Jeff subsequently put even more focus on his parenting.

Jeff - who was in a relationship with Jade between 2002 and 2004 - said on 'Celebrity Race Across The World': "I think when the boys lost their mum I really doubled down on putting all of my time, effort, attention, focus on my children.

"I needed to be there, helping them to navigate whatever the future was going to look like for them given their loss. And I'm still playing that role.

"But yeah the more Fred does for himself, I know that he can start to push on in life."