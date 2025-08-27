Jennie Bond was slapped with a speeding ticket after she raced home from King Charles' Coronation.

Former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond

The former BBC Royal Correspondent was in London commentating on the grand, celebratory event on May 6, 2023, where the 76-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne following his mother Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, 2022 - and his wife, Queen Camilla, 78, were crowned at Westminster Abbey.

After the regal event, Jennie, 75, travelled back to her home in East Prawle, Devon, to see her husband James W. Keltz, 86, but her 238.5mile trip proved costly as speed cameras clocked her going over the speed limit, and she was met with a fine.

Jennie wrote in The i Paper: "Some people complain that the older generation drive too slowly, but I have to admit that I picked up a speeding ticket racing home after the coronation of King Charles."

Jenny and James - who got married in 1982, and she affectionately calls him Jim - have one daughter together called Emma, 35.

Emma passed her driving test on her first attempt aged 17, and a couple of months after she got her driver's licence, Emma crashed her car.

Jenny recalled: "When our daughter passed her driving test, at the first attempt, aged just 17, I cheered and whooped.

"I threw my arms around her instructor and gave him a big hug.

"Because I knew what that licence meant for Emma: a freedom pass, a step to independence and full adulthood.

"It was even more important because we live in the boondocks, nine miles from the nearest town.

"A couple of months later, she crashed her car.

"Nothing too serious, thankfully - but a salutary lesson."

And Jennie pointed out that neither she nor James has crashed their car into another vehicle.

The former BBC newsreader added: "I am 75 and my husband is 86.

"We still live in the country, and there is no public transport to or from our village (which is half a mile away from our house, up a steep, rough track).

"That, of course, is our decision.

"But our ability to drive is our freedom pass, and, so far, neither of us has crashed into another vehicle."