Jenny Powell still has a pair of ex-boyfriend Matt Goss' ripped jeans

The 57-year-old presenter has recalled how she dated Matt at the height of his fame with Bros during the 1980s and still has an item of his clothing at her mother's property that would "make a fortune" if they were sold on eBay.

In an interview with Bella magazine, Jenny said: "I went out with Matt Goss for a while, that was hilarious. I've never climbed over so many garden fences or gone through so many hotel kitchens in my life. But I was young and it was very exciting.

"I've still got a pair of his ripped jeans at home – my mum's got them in the loft! She said, 'What am I going to do with these jeans, they've got holes in them!' I said, 'Mum, put them on eBay, we'll make a fortune!'"

Jenny is presenting a new show on Greatest Hits Radio's new '80s channel and finds it "crazy" that she has been involved in the broadcasting industry for four decades.

The star – who has daughters Constance, 24, and Pollyanna, 16, with her former husband Toby Baxendale – said: "It's crazy! I never thought I'd still be in this industry.

"I'm quite proud of myself – I've always had a bit of imposter syndrome, so it's taken a long time for me to pat myself on the back and be like, 'Well done you!'

"What's really amazing is that after 40 years, I still get people coming up to me in the street to say, 'You were a huge part of my youth.' It's really lovely to know it wasn't all in vain – you're still appreciated and valued."

Jenny revealed that she is embracing ageing as she heads towards her 60th birthday.

The 'Top of the Pops' presenter said: "I'm all about embracing your age. 'You do you' is what I say, whatever that may be.

"Whether it's strutting your stuff in a bikini while on your jollies – or not – just go for it.

"There are now more of us approaching these big numbers and thinking, as much as it's a cliche, 'It is just a number.' I won't be shying away from it – I'll be singing it proudly from the rooftops."