Jeremy Clarkson claims an advert for his beer brand has been banned.

Jeremy Clarkson's advert has been banned

The Clarkson’s Farm star, 55, launched his Hawkstone drinks company back in 2021 and recently filmed a new advertising campaign featuring the Farmers Choir - a 34-strong group of real UK farmers - but he fears the clip may never be broadcast because it breaks regulations set by the Advertising Standards Authority.

Speaking at a Hawkstone event held at his Farmer’s Dog pub in the Cotswolds on Monday (14.07.25), Clarkson said: “We’re going from strength to strength at the moment. So much so, we decided a few months ago that we should make a television commercial.

“A Hawkstone TV commercial, which we can show in the middle of something like Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? so even in the ad breaks, you won’t be deprived of me.

“Sadly we made it at great expense, great difficulty and it’s been banned. No one will show it, we’re told by the Advertising Standards Authority that it doesn’t meet their high standards.”

The advert features a number of expletives including the line:”Hawkstone … f*** me it’s good”.

However, Clarkson insisted he hopes the clip will go viral on social media if it cannot be screened via traditional TV broadcasting channels.

During the event, Clarkson also gave an update on work at his Diddly Squat farm, which features in his hit Amazon Prime show, but the TV presenter revealed harvest got off to a bumpy start for his farm manager Kaleb Cooper.

Clarkson said: ”Harvest started at Diddly Squat this very morning. Set off at 8.30. Kaleb’s first time ever with his new combine doing the combining. [At] 8.45 his combine broke down.

“Got the combine mended and then - this is true - for the first time in four months, it rained.

“So that soaked all the oats we were supposed to be harvesting …

“He’s sitting waiting for the moisture levels to drop so we can get cracking. Because we know we’re on for a shocking harvest this year …

"Last year was the second worst recorded ever and we think this year is going to be even worse because it just hasn’t rained.”