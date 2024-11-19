Jeremy Clarkson to defy doctor orders to 'avoid stress' by leading farmer protest

Jeremy Clarkson is to defy doctors' orders and join a 20,000-farmer protest, despite being urged to "avoid stress".

The 'Clarkson's Farm' star recently underwent emergency heart surgery to clear his blocked arteries, but he, his co-star Kaleb Cooper and thousands of other farmers will head to London on Tuesday (19.11.24) to demonstrate against the government's upcoming changes to how agricultural property is taxed.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I will be there, despite having letters from doctors telling me not to go on the march and saying I must avoid stress."

Jeremy has booked two coaches to take him and his farmer pals down to London from his Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds.

When in the capital, they will protest against the so-called "tractor tax", a proposed 20 per cent tax increase on inherited agricultural assets worth more than £1 million, which Jeremy says is a "hugely important issue".

He said: "We have got two coaches of farmers from around here who are leaving from Diddly Squat.

"It is a hugely important issue."

More than 218,000 have signed an online petition in a bid to overturn the family farm tax, which many fear will see family farms having to be sold off.

It comes after Kaleb recently revealed Jeremy is feeling "really good" and is back on his farm after emergency heart surgery to clear his blocked arteries.

Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning' on October 26th, Kaleb said about his boss: "He's doing good, he's really good.

"I was with him yesterday, we were on the farm together yesterday.

"I'll go and say hello to him in a minute and we'll have a cup of tea."

Quizzed on whether Jeremy's health scare was a worrying time, he said: "Yeah, it was. I was with him when it happened and he's definitely a fighter. He's a strong man.

"He had the procedure and he's doing really good."

Former 'Top Gear' host Jeremy recently admitted he was "fine" after undergoing heart surgery.

He told The Sun: "I’m very grateful to everyone who sent supportive messages but I’m fine. I just have to not do any manual labour or dishwasher emptying for the next four years.

"At least I think that’s what the doctor said."