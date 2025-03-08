Jeremy Clarkson farm targeted by thieves

Jeremy Clarkson was forced to call in the police after his farm was targeted by thieves.

The 64-year-old presenter - whose Amazon Prime show 'Clarkson's Farm' details his efforts to run Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire with no prior experience - revealed the attackers used drones to target the property and his animals.

Writing in his column for The Sun, Jeremy explained: "Two weeks ago, five men in a van came into the farmyard. They checked out the security cameras and asked Kaleb [Cooper] how many dogs were on the site.

"I reported this to the police who said the plates on the van had been cloned. More worryingly, on two separate nights in the last week, a drone has been spotted, scouting the house and the farmyard.

"The police say it does look like we are being recced by wrong ’uns and that we should ensure our security systems are up to scratch.”

However, Jeremy insisted his noisy guinea fowl - gifted to him by his daughter and son-in-law in revenge for the noisy toys he buys for his grandaughter - would be enough to scare off the thieves.

He wrote: "Oh trust me on this. They are. Anyone who tries to burgle us is going to have their eardrums turned into a blood-speckled gooey mush."

Amazon Prime recently announced that the fourth season of 'Clarkson's Farm' will premiere this May, with a fifth series already commissioned.