Jeremy Clarkson has filmed an appearance for 'Car SOS'.

The former 'Grand Tour' and 'Top Gear' presenter will appear on the National Geographic show's new series as he helps out with the restoration of a Land Rover Discovery Series 1.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, host Tim Shaw said: "We spent about half an hour with Jeremy and he was warm, friendly and, of course, typically sarcastic and funny.

"He genuinely cared about the wellbeing of both the team and, most importantly, the car's owner."

The 64-year-old star even let the show hold a big reveal at his home, with a "coach load of people" in attendance.

Tim added: "Jeremy was happy for us to bring a full coach load of people.

"I mean, think about it - 60 strangers turning up at your property."

Jeremy will also be back on screen in May for the fourth series of 'Clarkson's Farm' on Amazon Prime Video, while the show has already been renewed for a fifth season.

The programme follows the trials and tribulations of his Diddly Squat Farm, and his former co-star James May admitted he is surprised by its longevity.

He told the Radio Times magazine: "Yes, because [Jeremy's] not very practical.

"He's deeply afraid of anything physical or manual. It's given him a new purpose, which he possibly needed.

"Maybe it's a big moment for all of us. We've paused to think about who we really are."

The 61-year-old presenter revealed he, Jeremy and their co-star Richard Hammond still chat after 'The Grand Tour' came to an end, and he's sure they'll enjoy each other's company more now that it's not an obligation.

He added: "I've spoken to them a few times and I suspect we'll go out for a beer somewhere - just because we can - not because we have to come up with some gags, plan a road trip or choose some cars, but for the hell of it.

"It'd be quite interesting."