Jeremy Clarkson has finally started selling tomato ketchup in his Farmer's Dog pub.

The 65-year-old Clarkson's Farm star - who opened his own Oxfordshire boozer last year - has previously refused to sell ketchup at the venue because he couldn't find a fully UK-sourced version of the condiment.

However, UK firm Condimaniac has now created a sauce made with Isle of Wight tomatoes, Hampshire apple cider vinegar, Essex salt and British sugar, rosemary, carrot, and onions.

They have had to work on their own thickener for the sauce, as no British firm produces their own tomato puree.

The company has revealed they've now made over 1,000 bottles after Clarkson's pub put in an order.

Condimaniac boss Kier Kemp told The Sun newspaper: "Making a 100 percent British ketchup after Jeremy Clarkson alerted us to the fact there wasn’t one was very hard.

"We had to put on our big boy pants.”

As well as putting ketchup on the menu at the Farmer's Dog, they will also be sold at Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop from Friday (15.08.25).

A source close to the pub said: "Jeremy and the team support the British food and farming industry.

"So he made no apologies for not selling ketchup, no matter how many times staff had to let customers down.

“But the pub’s always said that if a British company could do it with all-British ingredients, it would get on the menu. Hopefully it'll be a success."

On the Condimaniac website, the sauce - which costs £7.95 per 260kg bottle - has sold out.

Late last year, Jeremy admitted his pub has been a "total diester" behind the scenes after putting a reported £1,000,000 into the project.

He wrote in The Times newspaper: "It’s galling to see how much effort is required to make so little money on the farm.

"It’s worse at the pub. The customers are coming. There’s no problem there. But turning their visits into a profit is nigh-on impossible."