Jeremy Clarkson has found "absolute joy" in his new role as a "midwife" for cows.

Jeremy Clarkson has enjoyed delivering calves at his farm

The former 'Top Gear' star has been recording his exploits on his Diddly Squat Farm for his Amazon Prime show 'Clarkson's Farm' - which is due to return for a fourth run in 2025 - and he's now revealed he's been busy delivering calves and it's filled him with so much happiness that he didn't think would be possible in "any kind of workplace".

In his column for The Times newspaper, Clarkson described the moment he delivered a calf single-handedly, writing: "I pulled until it felt like my eyes were bleeding. Until, phloomh, the calf was out.

"I rushed over to it, scraping the gunk - again, I’m not sure that’s the correct term - from its face before putting a bit of straw up its nose to make it sneeze and start breathing. And it did.

"And I simply cannot tell you how that feels. I was exhausted, my arms felt as though they were on fire, I was covered in slimy cow juice and faeces and I was smiling a smile that I simply didn’t think would be possible in any kind of workplace."

He went on to add: "I was enveloped in a Ready Brek glow of absolute joy, from the soles of my feet to the follicles on the top of my head. I’ve had some happy moments in farming but nothing gets even remotely close to this ... "

Clarkson described another birth which cost him an entire night's sleep, but he ended up with "another beautiful, wobbly-legged, blue-eyed bundle of perfection" and he now wants to devote himself to looking after his cows.

He concluded: "And now here I am, a month off my 65th birthday, at a time when I should be thinking of taking up watercolour painting or pickleball. And all I want to do from now on is to be a midwife. For cows."

The first four episodes of 'Clarkson's Farm' series four drop on Amazon Prime on May 23 followed by two more episodes on May 30. The final episodes will arrive on June 6.