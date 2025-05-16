Jeremy Clarkson has dismissed claims that Kaleb Cooper has been "replaced" on 'Clarkson's Farm'.

A trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video series shows Clarkson being assisted by glamorous new farmhand Harriet Cowan and the former 'Top Gear' host revealed that she came in to help out at Diddly Squat Farm while Kaleb was away on his live speaking tour.

Jeremy said in a video posted on Instagram: "There has been lots of reports that Kaleb has been 'replaced' – well, no he hasn't."

The 65-year-old presenter continued: "What happened is this, he went away on his speaking tour, for a couple of months because he imagined that after four years, I'd be able to manage on my own.

"I didn't – I made a complete mess of everything and had to bring in a young girl called Harriet.

"Harriet is brilliant and looked after the fort until he got back.

"That is it – that's the story!"

The new season of 'Clarkson's Farm' will premiere on the streaming service on May 23 but the presenter has suggested that the show will take a break following the fifth season.

He told The Sunday Times newspaper: "Whatever happens we'll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out.

"We've been filming here two or three days a week, every week, for five years. Everybody could do with a rest."

'Clarkson's Farm' has proved to be a big hit since it first aired in 2021 and Jeremy says that the success came as something of a surprise to him.

He explained: "I did think it'd serve up gentle disappointment to the 'Top Gear', 'Grand Tour' audience.

"I very much was typecast as this man who drove around corners too quickly while shouting and using hyperbole to make a point. I thought, why would anybody who watches 'Top Gear' or 'The Grand Tour' want to watch this bucolic show about farming?

"Then they did and it brought a whole new audience who'd never watched a single programme I'd made."

Clarkson recently described how he found "absolute joy" in his role as "midwife" for cows at Diddly Squat.

In his column for The Sunday Times newspaper, the broadcaster said: "I pulled until it felt like my eyes were bleeding. Until, phloomh, the calf was out.

"I rushed over to it, scraping the gunk - again, I’m not sure that’s the correct term - from its face before putting a bit of straw up its nose to make it sneeze and start breathing. And it did.

"And I simply cannot tell you how that feels. I was exhausted, my arms felt as though they were on fire, I was covered in slimy cow juice and faeces and I was smiling a smile that I simply didn’t think would be possible in any kind of workplace."