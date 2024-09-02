Jeremy Clarkson is too “old and fat” to squeeze into his favourite cars.

Jeremy Clarkson is too ‘old and fat’ to squeeze into his favourite cars

‘The Grand Tour’ host, who stands at 6ft 5in tall and marked his 64th birthday in April, added he has decided to make the upcoming series of the Amazon motoring show his last as he’s been talking about driving for nearly 40 years and is sick of travelling.

He told The Sunday Times: “After 36 years of talking about cars on television, I’m packing it in, because I’m too old and fat to get into the cars that I like and not interested in driving those I don’t.

“What this means, of course, is that my 22-year partnership with James May and Richard Hammond is now over.

“You can see our final road trip together on Amazon Prime very soon. It’s emotional.”

Jeremy and his ‘Grand Tour’ sidekicks Richard Hammond, 54, and James May, 61, have been fronting the show since 2016 in the wake of the trio departing the BBC’s ‘Top Gear’.

He added he felt “surprisingly unemotional” during the filming of the last episode of ‘The Grand Tour’, which will see him, Richard and James cross Zimbabwe, in a Lancia Montecarlo, Ford Capri 3-litre and Triumph Stag.

Jeremy said: “I’m not saying this in a derogatory way by any means but James has the emotions of a stone. He just doesn’t do emotions, so there were no tears from him. Hammond, yes.

“I was surprisingly unemotional in a weird way because I can see James and Hammond any time I want to, they’re only a phone call away, and I’m sure we will. And I’ve done enough of the travel, I was worn out by it.”

Jeremy also stressed travelling is a “young man’s game” – and admitted he “dreads” going into a retirement home as he ages, but said he has a “fear it’s coming”.

‘The Grand Tour: One for the Road’ is due to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 13 September.