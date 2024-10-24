Jeremy Clarkson is feeling "really good" and is back on the farm following his heart surgery.

Jeremy Clarkson is 'really good' and back on the farm following heart surgery

The former 'Top Gear' presenter recently had a health scare when he started experiencing worrying symptoms during a holiday, and he was later admitted to hospital in the UK for an emergency procedure to clear his blocked arteries.

But his 'Clarkson's Farm' co-star Kaleb Cooper has admitted Jeremy is in a good place.

When asked on 'This Morning' how Jeremy is, Kaleb said: "He's doing good, he's really good.

"I was with him yesterday, we were on the farm together yesterday.

"I'll go and say hello to him in a minute and we'll have a cup of tea."

Quizzed on whether Jeremy's health scare was a worrying time, he said: "Yeah, it was. I was with him when it happened and he's definitely a fighter. He's a strong man.

"He had the procedure and he's doing really good."

Kaleb admitted running a new pub has been "stressful" and "extremely challenging" for Jeremy, but he insisted the boozer is a "great place to be".

He said: "The pub is very stressful, but it's a great place to be.

"I was there on Friday night playing darts and it's great.

"But it's extremely challenging. Whenever you start a new business you get challenges you've not faced before, and that is a thing to take into consideration."

Kaleb also joked: "When he's not on the farm he's at the pub, which is great for me, because he's not there on the farm, so I can get on with my day job and do everything easily."

Jeremy recently admitted it was "fine" after undergoing heart surgery.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I’m very grateful to everyone who sent supportive messages but I’m fine. I just have to not do any manual labour or dishwasher emptying for the next four years.

"At least I think that’s what the doctor said."