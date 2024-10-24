Jeremy Clarkson is feeling "really good" and is back on the farm following his heart surgery.
The former 'Top Gear' presenter recently had a health scare when he started experiencing worrying symptoms during a holiday, and he was later admitted to hospital in the UK for an emergency procedure to clear his blocked arteries.
But his 'Clarkson's Farm' co-star Kaleb Cooper has admitted Jeremy is in a good place.
When asked on 'This Morning' how Jeremy is, Kaleb said: "He's doing good, he's really good.
"I was with him yesterday, we were on the farm together yesterday.
"I'll go and say hello to him in a minute and we'll have a cup of tea."
Quizzed on whether Jeremy's health scare was a worrying time, he said: "Yeah, it was. I was with him when it happened and he's definitely a fighter. He's a strong man.
"He had the procedure and he's doing really good."
Kaleb admitted running a new pub has been "stressful" and "extremely challenging" for Jeremy, but he insisted the boozer is a "great place to be".
He said: "The pub is very stressful, but it's a great place to be.
"I was there on Friday night playing darts and it's great.
"But it's extremely challenging. Whenever you start a new business you get challenges you've not faced before, and that is a thing to take into consideration."
Kaleb also joked: "When he's not on the farm he's at the pub, which is great for me, because he's not there on the farm, so I can get on with my day job and do everything easily."
Jeremy recently admitted it was "fine" after undergoing heart surgery.
He told The Sun newspaper: "I’m very grateful to everyone who sent supportive messages but I’m fine. I just have to not do any manual labour or dishwasher emptying for the next four years.
"At least I think that’s what the doctor said."
