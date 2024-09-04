Jeremy Clarkson has revealed how 'Clarkson's Farm' helped him with the end of 'The Grand Tour'.

Jeremy Clarkson reveals how he coped with The Grand Tour ending

The Amazon Prime Video show will conclude after eight years with the 'One For The Road' special on September 13, while the 64-year-old presenter's long running partnership with former 'Top Gear' co-hosts James May and Richard Hammond is also coming to an end after 21 years.

Reflecting on the final days of filming, he's quoted by RadioTimes.com as saying: "There's a photograph taken on Kubu Island of Russ Edwards (sound supervisor) and Casper Leaver (camera operator) and Andy Wilman (executive producer), who were there on the original crew, and they're still with us.

"You can’t say that about any other show. We are a dysfunctional family, and I’d miss that, except for one tiny detail.

"There I was with all these guys that I've known and worked with for 24 years, and I said, 'I’ll see you all on Monday morning,' because they all work on Clarkson’s Farm.

"I'm 100 per cent convinced I would have been a lot more emotional without the farm show."

Jeremy admitted he was "surprisingly unemotional" about the show coming to an end, and he insisted Richard was the only one of the three to cry on the last day.

He added: I'm not saying this in a derogatory way by any means, but James has the emotions of a stone. He just doesn't do emotions, so there were no tears from him. Hammond, yes.

"I was surprisingly unemotional, in a weird way, because I can see James and Hammond any time I want to, they’re only a phone call away, and I’m sure we will."

Meanwhile, he explained that after so long on the road for his various shows, he's ready to settle down for a while.

He said: "I’ve done enough of the travel, I was worn out by it."