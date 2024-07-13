Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May dissolve production company

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May are dissolving their production company.

The trio have worked together for 21 years but after wrapping up filming on their 'Grand Tour' series, they have all signed off on the dissolution of their company W. Chump and Sons.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, the company has "filed three documents with Companies House – declaring solvency, appointing a voluntary liquidator and making a 'special resolution to wind up'".

This would indicate that their TV partnership is over for now.

Meanwhile, James previously admitted he was surprised by their longevity in the business.

He said on 'The Today Podcast': "We’ve done it for nearly 22 years - a lot longer than we thought we would.

"I thought, when I started doing it in 2003 or 2004, that this was a bit of a laugh. Maybe it’ll last a few years. And, here we are, grey and wizened and sagging. And we’ve only just stopped doing it. It’s quite remarkable.

"You have to be grateful for the opportunity and thankful that it happened, and accept ... you know, I don’t want to be the person in the pub who used to be on the telly."

James subsequently admitted that he's unlikely to reunite with Jeremy and Richard to make another motoring show.

Asked about the possibility, he replied: "We’re not going to make another series together about cars, no.

"Well, hang on. You should never say no, should you? I think it is pretty unlikely."