Jeremy Clarkson's partner Lisa Hogan had to hold his trousers up while he made an acceptance speech at the National Television Awards, following his two-stone weight loss.

The 65-year-old TV presenter recently told how he shed a couple of stone after turning to weight-loss drug Mounjaro, and he was forced to hike up his trousers after taking to the NTAs stage on Wednesday night (10.09.25) to celebrate his Prime Video show, Clarkson's Farm, winning Best Factual Entertainment.

After grabbing his clothing, he told the crowd at London's The O2: "I should explain I'm on Mounjaro, my trousers are falling down."

Lisa then grabbed the back of Jeremy's suit bottoms, and he added: "Lisa's going to hold my trousers up whilst I make a very short speech."

Jeremy thanked the production team and some of his co-stars, but forgot to thank Lisa, who put her hand in the air behind him while on stage - in a bid to be acknowledged.

The former Top Gear host also addressed claims that the Cotswolds are being "taken over" by celebrities, following reports showbiz power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z are in the final stages of purchasing land in the beauty spot.

Speaking backstage at the NTAs, he said: "I have literally no f***ig clue who they are. I mean, I’ve vaguely heard of Beyonce and Jay Zed, but I honestly have no clue who they are.

"And everybody says the Cotswolds has been taken over by celebrities, and I don’t see them. We don’t see them. I look out of my window in the morning, you don’t see them. OK, they’ve got a house five miles away. It’s like saying Fulham is being taken over.

"I don’t care. It’s a really nice part of the country. It hasn’t been ruined, and we’re very, very lucky to live there."