Jeremy Kyle thinks his eponymous show could not be made now amid woke culture.

Jeremy Kyle has done his first TV interview with Life Stories host Kate Garraway

The 59-year-old host's ITV daytime programme was axed in 2019 before guest Steve Dymond is believed to have taken his own life just days after recording an episode, but Jeremy has suggested the "juggernaut" show was already on the way out.

Speaking in an upcoming appearance on 'Kate Garraway's Life Stories', he said': "It was a juggernaut.

"You'd look now and go, 'It's a bygone era.'

"We launched in 2005, just before the advent of social media, and that changed everything.

"People watched to feel better about their own lives, but the world has changed dramatically.

"You can't say boo to a goose now.

"Understandably, shows like that have gone."

After 3,320 episodes across 17 series, 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' - which followed guests as they tried to resolve personal conflicts in front of a live audience - came to an end, but the TalkTV star is proud of the programme.

He added to the 'Good Morning Britain' host: "I'm immensely proud of the 17 series, of taking it to America and the people that we genuinely helped."

Steve's appearance on the show - which was not televised but was played during the September 2024 inquest - saw the 63 year old fail a lie detector test on whether he had been unfaithful towards his partner Jane Callaghan.

He was found dead seven days later, but it was said at the inquest that there was no link between Steve - who was branded a "serial liar" by the TV star - taking his own life and his appearance on Jeremy's show.

Speaking about the effect Steve's death had on the programme, Jeremy said: "I understand entirely that the show had to fall on its sword because of that ...

"You can be the king of the castle one day and the next day, you're not allowed in the castle grounds."

The coroner said at the inquest: "Steve Dymond's participation in the show is one of a number of factors and while it is possible the manner of his experience added to his distress, it is not probable."

'Life Stories: Jeremy Kyle' airs on April 1 at 9pm on ITV1.