Jermaine Jenas has been through "a lot of different emotions" since being sacked by the BBC.

The former host of The One Show was fired by the BBC in August, following complaints about workplace conduct, and Jermaine admits that it's been a "really difficult" for him and his family over the last year.

He said on the Mennie Talks podcast: "It's been a really difficult moment for myself and my family what happened.

"I have always held up my hand and taken full responsibility for it, that’s very important to do.

"You go through a lot of different emotions of anger and blame, but eventually you realise 'take responsibility and you’ll be able to move forward'.

"Because of their ability to take away my life, in terms of every deal I had, the jobs that I had at that particular time, I said that is never happening to me again.

"You’re in this kind of media bubble where you work for the BBC, there are so many walls in terms of what they want you to do and what you’re not allowed to do.

"So I've recently set up my own production company. My agency that I had at the time weren’t that supportive of it.

"Betting companies want to work with me because I’m in football. BBC hate that because of the issues to do with gambling in general, so they block all of that.

"So there were a lot of blocks on one side and football was bringing me some stuff, but the reality is that it all got wiped out. It all got taken away."

Jermaine, 42, admits that his life has been transformed by his "mistake".

He said: "It was a mistake that is something that me and my wife and my family have to deal with.

"I worked ten years post-retirement from being a footballer and I can take it as far back as I want from starting from nothing to becoming a footballer to getting myself in a very fortunate position to work on television.

"It's a lot of hard work that you put into the job, but at the same time, it can be taken away from you like that."