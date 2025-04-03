Jessica Raine and Damien Molony are to star in the BBC drama ‘Two Weeks in August’.

‘The Devil’s Hour’ star, 42, will portray Zoe - a woman juggling countless demands and hoping a summer holiday with old friends will be the much-needed remedy for her and her family - while the ‘Bergerac’ actor, 41, will play her troubled husband Dan in the eight-part drama series for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Written by ‘Sally4Ever' scribe Catherine Shepherd, ‘Two Weeks in August’ will also star Nicholas Pinnock, Antonia Thomas, Leila Farzad and Hugh Skinner as Zoe and Dan’s old friends who embark on a Greek holiday together.

In a statement, Jessica said: "Catherine’s scripts reeled me in from the first page. Epic and nuanced. Funny and tragic. I’m honoured to be playing Zoe in this simply brilliant story."

‘Two Weeks in August’ follows Zoe, a woman seeking to rekindle joy in her life during a holiday with family and friends. But in this idyllic paradise, a single forbidden kiss sets off a chain of events that turns the dream getaway into a nightmare.

As Zoe begins to embrace her deepest and darkest desires, the holiday unravels into a reckoning for the group unwilling to face reality. When they find themselves trapped on the island and confronted with life-or-death stakes, tensions rise, alliances crumble, and blame takes centre stage.

Other cast members of ‘Two Weeks In August’ include Dolly Wells, Tom Goodman-Hill, Dylan Brady, Maria Almeida, Khalil Gharbia, Florence Banks, Sonny Poon Tip and Cassius Hackforth.

Writer Catherine Shepherd hailed the stars of ‘Two Weeks in August’ for being "the real heart of the show".

She said: "Individually, these actors have such range and brilliance in everything they do. We feel so lucky to have them with us in the Med as they are dynamite together.

"By turns hilarious and heartbreaking – the real heart of the show."

Director of BBC Drama Lindsay Salt praised Shepherd for creating the drama, and teased ‘Two Weeks In August’ would be "irresistible".

She said: "There is no better cast to bring Catherine's ‘Two Weeks in August’ to life.

"You might not want to find yourselves on holiday with this group of characters, but watching their reunion unfold across eight sun-soaked episodes will be irresistible."