Kat Moon is taking over the Queen Vic on EastEnders.

Jessie Wallace is getting an exciting new EastEnders plot

The iconic character - played by Jessie Wallace - is getting a new job on the BBC soap as landlady of the famous fictional pub after Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) have been forced to put the boozer up for sale.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "This will be Kat's third time working in the Queen Vic, but this will be her first time at the helm.

"It's a full-circle moment for the character, as when she first moved on to Albert Square in 2000, Kat gained employment as a barmaid at the pub. Then, ten years on, she helped Alfie.

"But now she's going to be the sole licensee of the boozer and it will kick-start a whole new chapter for the pub."

Kat recently got married to Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) for the third time, over 20 years after their first wedding.

Other iconic landladies over the years include the likes of Angie Watts (Anita Dobson), Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement), Peggy Mitchell (Dame Barbara Windsor) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

On Friday (13.06.25), the final episode from executive producer Chris Clenshaw will air, as he's stepping down after three years in charge of Albert Square.

He oversaw many major plots, including 2023's return of Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), the award-winning Loving and Losing Lola plot which saw Danielle Harold depart as her alter ego Lola Pearce, who died of a brain tumour.

Ben Wadey - who is the show's former story editor - will step up to replace him.

EastEnders actor Colin Salmon thinks the show is in a "good spot" as the new boss takes over.

He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "I have always been a fan. There's great writing, we all work really hard.

"I think the authenticity of the humour of the East End, it's that you get stuff thrown at you and go, 'Oh that's fine, we'll deal with it', and then it all comes crashing down later, like in life. We're in a very good place with the show and it's fantastic for us."

Colin's on-screen wife Harriet Thorpe (Elaine Peacock) said Ben's creativity and collaborative nature will build on Chris' success.

She added: "Ben is wonderful. He's creative, collaborative and that's all you need."