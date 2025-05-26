Jesy Nelson felt "scared and overwhelmed" after her twins were admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Jesy Nelson has opened up about her twins' journey after their birth

The former Little Mix star gave birth to twin daughters - Ocean and Story - with her partner Zion Foster earlier this month, but both girls needed follow-up care after their arrival and the singer has admitted it was a nerve-wracking time.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Nothing or no one will ever be able to prepare you as a parent for NICU. It’s the most scary overwhelming feeling of emotions not being able to feel like you can protect your babies.

"Naturally as a mother you just want to hold them and comfort them when they cry but you can’t because there are what feels like a million wires coming out of them and tubes and masks in the way with people poking and prodding them it breaks your heart into a million pieces.

"But slowly as the days go by and they get stronger and wires start to come away, moments like this feel like a dream.

"Having them reunited for the first time ever today was the most magical feeling I will never be able to describe. The strongest little girls I’ve ever known who really do have the most inspiring story to tell."

It comes after Jesy revealed she is lifting the lid on her journey to motherhood in an emotional new documentary.

She allowed cameras to follow her during her "high risk pregnancy" to make a fly-on-the-wall series for Amazon Prime Video and Jesy explained she wanted to tell her story in her "own words".

In a statement posted on Instagram, she wrote: "We have more exciting news to share … I feel so excited and proud that we can finally reveal we have been filming our own series for @primevideouk.

"We met with the creative director @demidoyle and Producer Gavin at @navybee.tv, letting the cameras in wasn’t an easy decision for us as it’s such a deeply personal time but I knew I wanted to tell my story in my own words.

"We opened the doors fully and I’m really looking forward to letting you all in as I navigate my way to becoming a first time mum to our beautiful baby girls Ocean and Story."

Jesy, 33, went on to explain fans will see her "highs and lows" in the months before she welcomed her girls, adding: "I’ll be honest, it’s not been easy as it’s been such a high risk pregnancy, so you’ll see all the highs and lows and rollercoaster of emotions we have been going through.

"I hope you will all join me on this journey as I really open up and say goodbye to the past and enter this new chapter in my life … Coming to Prime Video."

According to The Sun newspaper, the film is titled 'Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix' and charts her life after leaving the girl group in 2020.